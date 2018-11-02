Girls swimming: Five Shelton Gaelettes named All-SCC

The Shelton High School girls swim team finished ninth at the SCC Championship with 375 points.

Coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes had four second-place finishes on the night.

Louise Kim finished second in both the 50 freestyle (24.18) and the 100 freestyle (53.13).

The 200 freestyle relay of Emma Parkes, Kim, Alyssa Bretan and Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim finished second with a time of 1:40.97.

The Gaelettes’ 400 freestyle relay of Kim, Parkes, Kayla Bretan and Alyssa Bretan placed second with a time of 3:41.48.

Parkes added a medal in the 100 freestyle by finishing fifth (55.21)

Kim, Parkes, Alyssa Bretan, Kayla Bretan and Alcaraz-Sim were named to the All-SCC team.

Shelton will now move on the Class LL trials on Saturday, Nov 10, at East Hartford High School.