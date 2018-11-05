Shelton Fire log: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, 2018, as submitted by the Fire Marshal’s Office:

Monday, Oct. 29

At 7:23 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 207 Birdseye Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a tanker pumper responded.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

At 9:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 62 Fawn Hill Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Two engines responded.

At 11:11 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 27 Royal Court for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded and a ladder truck responded.

At 11:33 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 18 Kneen Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. A clogged chimney caused the problem. An engine responded.

At 5:01 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at 91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue pumper responded.

At 6:52 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 25 Hubbell Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:01 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 8 Lynne Terrace for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

At 6:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Walgreens at 73 Center Street for a public service call; lockout. A rescue pumper responded.

At 6:18 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound at exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper truck responded.

At 6:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 26 Congress Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the home. A rescue pumper responded.

At 6:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Hewitt Hospital at 45 Maltby Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. a tower truck responded.

Thursday, Nov. 1

At 10:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 57 Church Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Friday, Nov. 2

At 5:35 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue and Constitution Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

At 3:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Nells Rock Road at Shelton Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

At 5:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Big Y Plaza at 405 Bridgeport Avenue for an odor of natural gas in a store. An engine responded and a rescue pumper truck responded.

At 5:52 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 293 East Village Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded and a ladder truck responded.

At 6 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to South Constitution Boulevard at Ivy Brook Road for a motor vehicle accident.

At 6:42 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Yutaka Trail to assist EMS with a patient who fell down a cliff. An engine responded and a rescue pumper truck responded.

At 10:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and two rescue pumper trucks responded.

At 10:55 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 13 for a second motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper truck responded.

At 11:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Perry Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

Saturday, Nov. 3

At 8:13 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Simonetti’s Cleaners at 70 Center Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 2:12 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Beardsley Road at Dimon Road for an electrical hazard; tree onto power lines. An engine responded.

At 2:40 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Isinglass Road at Huntington Street for an electrical hazard; tree onto power lines. An engine responded.

At 3:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Applewood Drive for an electrical hazard; tree onto power lines. An engine responded.

At 4:12 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 118 Maple Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded and a rescue pumper truck responded.

Sunday, Nov. 4

At 5:30 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 111 Gray Street to assist EMS with a patient.

At 9:07 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #53 Lynne Terrace for a cat stuck in a tree. A ladder truck responded.

At 9:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 32 Pine Needle Drive for a public service call. A rescue pumper responded.