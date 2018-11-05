Derby-Shelton Rotary, Liberty Bank launch Thanksgiving Drive

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is again joining forces with Liberty Bank and the Liberty Bank Foundation to alleviate hunger in the Valley. The 2018 Liberty Bank/Rotary Club Thanksgiving Dinner Drive will run through Nov. 17.

Gifts will have an even greater impact on feeding individuals and families when at the end of the campaign, the Liberty Bank Foundation will add 25 cents for each dollar raised during the Drive.

“The Food Banks at Spooner House, Shelton and St. Vincent DePaul, Derby have been selected as the beneficiaries of all funds raised by the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club during the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive,” Arlene Greco, co-chair said.

“If you are considering making a donation for food to Spooner House or St. Vincent DePaul during the holidays, we hope you will choose to give to this project,” said co-chair Shawna Vallilo. “This is an amazing opportunity to have your donation matched 25%, giving the food banks the opportunity to purchase 25% more food at a time when the need is greatest.”

There are a variety of ways you can help, including doing a collection at your workplace or place of worship, collecting donations through the sale of paper turkey legs, by sponsoring a collection jar or making a personal or corporate donation. A $100 donation is turned into $125 worth of food for those most in need.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club’s drive can visit Liberty Bank branches at 49 Pershing Drive, Derby or 504 Bridgeport Avenue #30, Shelton now through Nov. 17.

For more information about the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club or the Liberty Bank/Rotary Club Thanksgiving Dinner Drive please contact Shawna Vallilo 203-980-0838 or Arlene Greco at 203-906-3736.