Shelton Registrar: Turnout is ‘unbelievable’

7:30 p.m. – As of 7 p.m., voter turnout was 61%, according to the Shelter Registrar of Voters office.

3:15 p.m. — As of 3 p.m., 42% of Shelton’s registered voters cast a ballot.

Peter Pavone, Shelton’s Republican Registrar of Voters, said things are running smoothly at polling locations and he said turnout is “unbelievable” at every school.

“It’s breaking all traditions,” Pavone said. “I’ve been doing this 20-plus years and usually on a rainy day we see lower turnout. Not this year.”

Pavone said if turnout continues at this rate Shelton could see 75-80% voter turnout by the time polls close at 8 p.m.

“It’s democracy at work,” he said.

In the 2014 mid-term election, Shelton’s turnout was 58.5%, which was slightly higher than the statewide average.

Original story: An election day avalanche of decision-making awaits voters: candidates seeking offices ranging from U.S. Senator and Congressman to state representative, state senator, governor and a host of statewide positions — attorney general, secretary of the state, controller and treasurer.

Voting is Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelton’s voting locations are: Elizabeth Shelton Elementary School, Shelton Intermediate School, Long Hill Elementary School and Mohegan School.

Parties, candidates

For governor and lieutenant governor, Democrats Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz, and the Republicans Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley are each co-endorsed — the Democrats by the Working Families Party, and the Republicans by the Independent Party. Also running for governor and lieutenant candidates are: the Libertarian Party’s Rodney Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault; the Amigo Constitution Party, with Mark Stewart Greenstein and John Demetrius; and the Griebel Frank for CT Party, running Oz Griebel and Mone E. Frank.

For U.S. Senator incumbent Democrat Christopher S. Murphy, co-endorsed by the Working Families Party, faces Republican Matthew Corey, Libertarian Richard Lion and Green Party candidate Jeff Russell.

For Congress, Democrat Jim Himes, a four-term incumbent in the 4th district, is being challenged by Republican Harry Arora, who is co-endorsed by the Independent Party. In the race for the 3rd Congressional District, long-time incumbent Rosa DeLauro is being challenged by Republican Angel Cadena.

For state Senator of the 21st District, representing Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford, Republican incumbent Kevin Kelly is being challenged by Democrat Monica Tujak Brill.

For state Representative in the 113th District, incumbent Republican Jason Perillo, is being challenged by Democrat and Planning and Zoning official Elaine Matto.

For state Representative from the 122nd District — which includes a section of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull — Republican incumbent Ben McGorty faces Democrat Jose Goncalves, who also serves on the Shelton Board of Education.

Republican Fred. J. Anthony is running unopposed for reelection to Judge of Probate. Voters will also select one candidate for Registrar of Voters, though both will be elected to serve. Bob Lally, a Democrat, and Republican Peter Pavone are the candidates.

