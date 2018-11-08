American Legion Post 16 to honor 100th anniversary Nov. 11

This Veterans Day at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, Shelton and the world will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the armistice which ended World War I.

It was a conflict so bloody and horrific that many optimistically referred to it as the “War To End All Wars, according to Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16.

“One hundred years ago, Shelton families with loved ones serving in harms’ way overseas were home praying for the safe return of their family members,” Post 16’s Mike Kellett writes. “Just as today, so many families are praying for the safe return or their loved ones serving across the world in the Global War on Terror.”

To mark Veterans Day in Shelton, Post 16 will conduct the annual Veterans Day Program on Sunday Nov. 11. Ceremonies will begin 10:30 a.m. at The Veterans’ Memorial on The Shelton Riverwalk, followed by an 11:30 a.m. service and luncheon at Post 16, 295 Old Bridgeport Ave. All are welcome to join in the ceremonies as well as the luncheon.

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, we also honor all the Shelton men and women presently serving in harms’ way,” Kellett writes. “We look forward to a coming day when Shelton’s prayers are once again answered, our country is at peace and Shelton’s sons and daughters serving in combat return to us.”

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans organization. The Four Pillars of the American Legion are Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Each of these pillars encompasses a variety of programs that benefit the nation’s veterans, its service members, their families, the youth of America and ordinary citizens. American Legion Post 16 of Shelton strives to be is a hub for patriotic programs, youth activities, and veterans helping veterans. New members are always welcome.