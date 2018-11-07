Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Will Evans & Rising Tide, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $ 25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Walker McGuire, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Gladys Knight, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Jacobs-Strain, Nov. 10, 6:45 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: call 203-312-5665.

The Everly Brothers Experience, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $35. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Bebe Neuwirth: Stories & Song with Piano, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Norwalk Symphony, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge Rd., New Canaan. The Norwalk Symphony celebrates anniversary of end of World War I in music and song including Ives, Berlin, Poulenc and Faure. Tickets $30-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Terry Pazmiño, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $15 members, $25 non-members. Info: milfordart.org.

We Choose to go to the Moon, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings. Tickets $15-$59. Info: GBS.org.

Vivaldi Four Seasons, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., and Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$76. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Bell Ensembles Concert, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill handbell ringers will perform with Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson. Suggested donation $20. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

String & Wind Nonet Frisson, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Veronica Hagman Concert Hall, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

The Greatest Music of the Great War, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. A quartet of Broadway musicians will perform a free concert. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Bringing the Boys Home: A Veterans Day Salute, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., Fairfield Grace Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Info: call 203-261-9160.

Candlelight Concerts, Nov. 11, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Pianist Marc-André Hamelin will perform. Tickets $30. Info: wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

The Fountain Music Concert, Nov. 11, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St., Ridgefield. Guitarist and composer Doug Hartline will perform. Suggested donation $25. Info: 203-438-8077.

Studies in Virtuosity, Nov. 11, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets $25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Brad Parsons will also perform. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Toto, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Doobie Brothers, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$130. Info: palacestamford.org.

Stephen Marley, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Bob Marley’s son continues his father’s legacy with forward-thinking reggae. Tickets $56. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mishka, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Politics, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Grammy Award-winning, sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, folk rock, and more to create something original and all their own. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fiddler Jeanne Freeman, Nov. 15, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Jay Rowe, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $25. Info: milfordarts.org

Tea Leaf Green, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $20.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Capitol Steps, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The comedy troupe founded by former Senate staffers will make bring a night of political comedy. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Todd Snider, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Max Weinberg was the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Tickets $60-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Brother Joscephus, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org

Hey Nineteen, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. They will perform a Steely Dan tribute. Tickets $24-$40. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Colonial Concert XXXIX, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., United Church on the Green, 270 Temple St., New Haven. Orchestra New England will perform. Tickets $25-$45. Info: orchestranewengland.org.

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hot Tuna Acoustic, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. They will perform their show the Best Christmas Party Ever. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Broadway Unplugged, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Lindsay Mendez and Bryan Perri will perform. Tickets $80. Info: actofct.org.

Norwalk Community Chorale: Season of Peace, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.