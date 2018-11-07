On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

*Peppa Pig Live, Nov. 9, 2 and 6 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $29.50-$49.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

CONTINUING

The Beaux Stratagem, through Nov. 10, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. It’s the tale of two penniless playboys who flee their creditors to roam the countryside seeking to marry rich and, if possible, beautiful women. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, through Nov. 10, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Evita, through Nov. 11, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Evita tells the passionate and unforgettable life story of Eva Perón, who used her beauty and charisma to escape the slums of Argentina to become the country’s First Lady by the age of 27. Adored by her people as a champion of the poor, she was one of the most powerful women in the world — until her vast ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. Tickets: $53-$84. Info: www.actofct.org.

Thousand Pines, through Nov. 17, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Thousand Pines is a story of common humanity, healing, and forgiveness in the wake of a shooting at Thousand Pines Junior High School. As three families gather months later, on Thanksgiving Day, they are united in their grief and determination to move forward. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Accomplice, through Nov. 18, 2 and 8 p.m., Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

The God Game, through Nov. 18, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Square One Theatre presents Suzanne Bradbeers’ play about politics and faith, marriage and friendship, choices and consequences. Tickets $22. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, through Nov. 18, MTC MainStage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$55. Info: musictheatreofct.com.

ADVANCE

Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Trae Crowder, Frew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester will perform in the comedy show. Tickets $49.50-$149.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tim Allen: Live On Stage, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $51-$127. Info: palacestamford.org.

Almost Maine, Nov. 15-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $15. Info: www.rhsperformingarts.info.

The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, Nov. 16-17, Black Box Theatre, Wooster School, 91 Miry Brook Rd., Danbury. Tickets $15. Info: woosterschool.org/laramie.

Dance to the Holidays with Tony Dovolani & Karina Smirnoff, Nov. 18, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*A Charlie Brown Christmas, Nov. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-40. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Night at The Races, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $60 – $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Nov. 27, 4 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $15-$32. Info: palacestamford.org.

SPAMALOT, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $34-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Christmas Story, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 State Route 29, Sherman. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Glitz! The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $22. Info: pantochino.com.

Man of La Mancha, Dec. 7 through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.