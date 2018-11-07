Big turnout, big wins for GOP in Shelton

More than 72% of Shelton’s 24,873 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election and the majority supported Republican candidates, including the incumbents representing Shelton in Hartford.

Tuesday’s turnout topped 2014’s turnout of 58.5% but didn’t surpass the 2016 Presidential Election turnout of 81.84%.

Shelton’s Republican representatives in Hartford earned reelection. While Democrat Ned Lamont was declared the next governor Wednesday morning, Shelton voters showed strong support for Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski, with nearly 65% of the vote, or 11,311 votes, according to unofficial totals from the Registrar of Voters.

State Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) was reelected to a sixth term. He earned about 65% of the vote in his district, defeating opponent Elaine Matto, 6,233 to 3,347.

State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-122) — whose district includes Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull — earned 65% of the vote in Shelton’s 122nd, and enough support in Stratford and Trumbull to secure his seat, defeating opponent Jose Goncalves.

Monica Tujak Brill, who challenged incumbent Kevin Kelly for state Senate District 21, fell short in Shelton, with 6,498 votes to Kelly’s 10,671. The CT Post reports Kelly narrowly lost to Tujak Brill in Stratford. But his victories in Shelton, Monroe and Seymour easily put him over the top, securing reelection.

Most of the Republican candidates up for U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress won in Shelton but the margin of victory was smaller than the statewide races.

Democrat and long-time incumbent, Rosa DeLauro won in the small section of Shelton that is part of the 3rd Congressional District. DeLauro earned 451 votes, beating opponent Angel Cadena, who had 411. DeLauro claimed overall victory in the district.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy easily won statewide but earned just 45% of voter support in Shelton, where voters favored challenger Matthew Corey.

Congressman Jim Himes, who won reelection in the 4th District, earned 42% of voter support in Shelton, while his challenger Harry Arora won 58%.

Celebration

State Reps. Ben McGorty and Jason Perillo celebrated their victories with Shelton Republicans at Caloroso on Center Street Tuesday night.

Perillo, who has been in office for 11 years, noted he and his wife Becky will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary this week.

Both Perillo and McGorty thanked their families and campaign teams.

Republican Judge of Probate Fred J. Anthony, who ran unopposed, also spoke, lauding the state Representatives.

“We all benefit from the strong leadership we have up in Hartford,” Anthony said.

Ballot questions

Two amendments to the state constitution were approved by landslide margins Tuesday, both statewide and in Shelton.

Voters backed a requirement that money earmarked for the transportation fund be restricted to such uses by a margin that stood at 89% to 11% just before midnight. In Shelton, 13,517 people voted yes, compared to 1,459 no votes.

The state must hold hearings on any sale of publicly owned land after that measure passes, the margin at 84% to 16% just before midnight. In Shelton, 12,436 votes approved the measure, compared to 2,134.

Turnout

Peter Pavone, Shelton’s Republican Registrar of Voters, said Tuesday afternoon that the midterm turnout was “unbelievable.

““It’s breaking all traditions,” Pavone said. “I’ve been doing this 20-plus years and usually on a rainy day we see lower turnout. Not this year.”

In total, 16,652 voters came to the polls and 1,006 voted by absentee ballot.

“It’s democracy at work,” Pavone said.