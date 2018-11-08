This Weekend: Concerts, art and more

*Peppa Pig Live

Peppa Pig Live will be performed on Nov. 9 at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $29.50-$49.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight will perform on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $150-$175. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

People I Knew

The People I Knew, and the People I Know exhibit runs Nov. 10 through Dec. 10 at Loft Gallery, 845 Pacific Street, Stamford. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

*Felting workshop

The felting workshop is on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will discuss the origins of felting, and lead children in making felted mittens from recycled sweaters. For ages 6-12, tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Spaghetti dinner

A Spaghetti Dinner will be held on Nov. 10 from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $12.

Encore Gala

The Encore Gala is on Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The 2018 gala theme is “Together: Creating a Path to the Future” celebrating the past as well as looking ahead to new opportunities as FTC and the community embrace the future together. Tickets are $500. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org/gala.

David Jacobs-Strain

David Jacobs-Strain will perform on Nov. 10 at 6:45 p.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 203-312-5665.

Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers Experience will be performed on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth will perform her Stories & Song with Piano show on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terry Pazmiño

Terry Pazmiño will perform on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. For more information, visit milfordart.org.

Norwalk Symphony

The Norwalk Symphony will perform on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge Road, New Canaan. The Norwalk Symphony celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I in music and song including Ives, Berlin, Poulenc and Faure. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Bridgeport Symphony

We Choose to go to the Moon will be performed on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at The Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings. Tickets are $15-$59. For more information, visit GBS.org.

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons will be performed on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$76. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

Dreamscapes

The Dreamscapes exhibit runs Nov. 11 through Dec. 9 at the Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. For more information, visit artplacegallery.org.

*Sunday Explorers

Sunday Explorers will be held Nov. 11-Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stamford Museum and Nature Center. For ages 5 and up, visitors can meet the Heckscher Farm animals and try their hand at a scavenger hunt on the trails. For more information, visit stamfordmuseum.org.

Marnie

Marnie will be screened on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bell concert

A Bell Ensembles Concert is on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. Music on the Hill handbell ringers will perform with Artistic Director Ellen Dickinson. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

String & Wind

String & Wind Nonet Frisson will be performed on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

Music of the Great War

The Greatest Music of the Great War will be performed on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. A quartet of Broadway musicians will perform a free concert. Register online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Veterans Day Salute

Bringing the Boys Home: A Veterans Day Salute will be performed on Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Grace Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. For more information, call 203-261-9160.

Fountain concert

A Fountain Music Concert is on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Guitarist and composer Doug Hartline will perform. Suggested donation is $25. For more information, call 203-438-8077.

Candlelight Concert

A Candlelight Concert is on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Pianist Marc-André Hamelin will perform. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

A Show of Unity

VOICES: A Show of Unity will be held Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Trevor Noah will perform at the Anti-Defamation League’s fund-raiser. Tickets are $300. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Die Hard

Die Hard will be screened on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Yonder Mountain

The Yonder Mountain String Band will perform on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Brad Parsons will also perform. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.