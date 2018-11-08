Shelton Herald

Juvenile charged in connection to car dealership burglaries

By Shelton Herald on November 8, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A school note, found in a stolen vehicle, led to the arrest of a 15 year-old in connection to two recent car dealership burglaries on Bridgeport Avenue.

According to Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango, Curtiss Ryan Honda on Bridgeport Avenue was burglarized Oct. 26. Surveillance video captured two men throwing a rock through the service department window and stealing key fobs on the wall. Police say the men stole two customers vehicles from the parking lot.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, Mario D’Addario Buick GMC was burglarized. In that incident, a key fob was taken and one car was stolen.

Police later recovered a vehicle from Curtiss Ryan and the vehicle from D’Addario. A search of one of the vehicles yielded a note from a school in Bridgeport and had a student’s name on it.

Upon further investigation, Shelton Detectives arrested a 15 year old juvenile from Bridgeport. The juvenile was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree larceny. The juvenile was given a court date at Bridgeport Juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are expected.

