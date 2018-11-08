Shelton Herald

Girls volleyball: Amity turns aside Shelton to advance to quarters

By Mike Suppe on November 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead ·

The Amity High girls volleyball team pinned a 3-1 defeat on Shelton High in the second round of the Class LL state tournament at Murray Gymnasium on Thursday night.

The Spartans prevailed 18-25, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-20. It was the fourth time this season Shelton lost to Amity (18-6).

Amity, the No. 10 seed, will travel to second-seeded Cheshire (21-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. for a quarterfinal matchup. It’s a rematch of the Southern Connecticut Championship game played on Nov. 3, with the Rams prevailing 3-2.

Shelton finished its season at 16-6 overall.

