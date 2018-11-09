Football: Shelton routs ND-WH

Not even a driving rainstorm could cool off the Shelton High football team’s offense on Friday night when the Gaels traveled to Veteran’s Stadium to face Notre Dame of West Haven.
Behind three rushing touchdowns in the first half from senior tailback Jack Carr, fourth-ranked Shelton cruised to a 44-13 Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 1 win over the Green Knights.
“Carr went into beast mode,” Shelton High head coach Jeff Roy said.
The Gaels (8-0) scored on their first six drives of the game, starting when David Yakowicz returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown.
After forcing a punt from the Green Knights on their opening drive, it took just two plays before Carr cut through the middle for a 43-yard for a score. Carr, who rushed nine times for 134 yards in the first half, followed that up with TD runs of three and 23 yards, the second coming with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter to make it 28-0.
Quarterback Jake Roberts threw a pair of second-quarter scoring strikes to extend the Shelton margin to 42-0 before the break. Yakowicz snared a tipped touchdown pass from 13 yards out with 7:22 left in the half and, fittingly, it was Carr taking a short pass 70 yards to the end zone at the 3:22 mark.
Notre Dame (5-4) scored two cosmetic touchdowns in the third quarter against Shelton’s reserves, with senior Zackary Hochman rushing for a one-yard score and sophomore quarterback Patrick Schreck throwing a 10-yard touchdown to Aiden Stankiewicz.
The Gaels notched a fourth-quarter safety to provide the final scoreline and they will carry their momentum into next Thursday night’s clash against West Haven High (5-3) at Finn Stadium.
“Our kids seem to play well when we get into a rhythm,” Roy said. “We’re going to get ready for West Haven next week.”