On Stage: Opening and ongoing

OPENING

Elf the Musical, Nov. 16 through Dec. 15, The Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Tim Allen: Live On Stage, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $51-$127. Info: palacestamford.org.

Almost Maine, Nov. 15-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $15. Info: www.rhsperformingarts.info.

The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, Nov. 16-17, Black Box Theatre, Wooster School, 91 Miry Brook Rd., Danbury. Tickets $15. Info: woosterschool.org/laramie.

CONTINUING

Thousand Pines, through Nov. 17, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Thousand Pines is a story of common humanity, healing, and forgiveness in the wake of a shooting at Thousand Pines Junior High School. As three families gather months later, on Thanksgiving Day, they are united in their grief and determination to move forward. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Accomplice, through Nov. 18, 2 and 8 p.m., Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

The God Game, through Nov. 18, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Square One Theatre presents Suzanne Bradbeers’ play about politics and faith, marriage and friendship, choices and consequences. Tickets $22. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, through Nov. 18, MTC MainStage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$55. Info: musictheatreofct.com.

ADVANCE

*A Charlie Brown Christmas, Nov. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-40. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Night at The Races, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $60 – $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Nov. 27, 4 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $15-$32. Info: palacestamford.org.

SPAMALOT, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $34-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Christmas Story, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 State Route 29, Sherman. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Glitz! The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $22. Info: pantochino.com

The Elf Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 1, noon and 3:30 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $12. Info: theklein.org.

The Christmas Toyshop, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 2:30 p.m., Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets $15. Info: tpnc.org.

Chicago City Limits, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Man of La Mancha, Dec. 7 through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dec. 7-9, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Bob DiBuono, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Disney’s Frozen Sing-A-Long, Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.