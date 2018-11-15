Shelton High continues fight against breast cancer

October may have passed, but Shelton High continues to raise money and support for the Valley Goes Pink.

On Friday, Nov. 16, Shelton High is hosting its annual Pink football game against West Haven. The game was initially going to take place on Oct. 26, but it was postponed due to the death of West Haven Principal Pamela Gardner after her fight against cancer.

In the meantime, Shelton High students continue to raise money and awareness against breast cancer. The National Honor Society hosted a Pumpkin Palooza night, with proceeds donated to the fight against breast cancer. Shelton High’s Student Council plans to decorate the school with posters that help raise breast cancer awareness. After the school day is over, members of StuCo will also decorate Finn Stadium. They have also been selling Pink merchandise throughout the past weeks to donate to the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital.

“The most rewarding part about raising funds for the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital is knowing we are making an impact on the lives of people in our own community,” said StuCo’s Co-President Cristina Chirsky.

The following week, StuCo will put on their annual Pink pep rally which this year will be combined with the Thanksgiving pep rally. The pep rally will include the attendance of representatives from Valley Goes Pink and Valley United Way.

Pink games are spread out throughout the school year with fall, winter and spring sports. All proceeds go to Valley Goes Pink.

“I think we focus on as a school on Pink Week during October,” said Principal Dr. Beth Smith. “Behind the scenes, we have always continued to raise money for the Valley Goes Pink throughout the school year.”

Friday’s football game will not only show support for the fight against breast cancer but also be senior night for Shelton High’s football players, cheerleaders and marching band/color guard. Shelton Intermediate School will raffle a 2019 Toyota Rav-4 at Finn Stadium. The vehicle will be present and raffle tickets are $75. Shelton High will have their annual Stuff-A-Truck for the Audrey Dreyer Food Bank, where members of the community can donate turkeys and non-perishable food items.

Prior to the football game, Shelton High will host a recognition of the grand reopening of Finn Stadium hosted by Athletic Director John Niski. Dignitaries of the ceremony will include school Superintendent Dr. Christopher Clouet and members of the Shelton Board of Education, Mayor Mark Lauretti and Shelton’s Board of Aldermen, and the renovators who were in charge of the new Finn Stadium.

The recognition will also be dedicated to the late West Haven principal. They will present a donation to the West Haven scholarship in her name that will be given to of their one seniors. Afterward, Niski will ask the superintendent, mayor and renovators to join the football captains and football officials for the coin toss.

“One adjective to describe the atmosphere on Friday night would be electrifying,” said Smith.