Pumpkin & Holly Fair returns this weekend

Huntington Congregational Church’s annual Pumpkin & Holly Fair returns this Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17, offering a unique opportunity to “shop local” this season.

HCC’s Pumpkin & Holly Fair has been a local tradition for more than 60 years, but the wares for sale are new each year, according to event Chair Terri Johnston.

“We’re not a vendor fair,” Johnston said. “Everything is hand-made by members and friends of the church.”

From over 50 varieties of jams and jellies, to personalized Christmas decorations, the fair features a range of gifts, food and decor. Visitors can peruse “Christmas Fantasy” section for decorations, needlework gift items or gourmet gift baskets. The Santa’s Attic section of the fair includes tag sale deals.

“All of the volunteers have a different area to work on and we have 13 different areas,” Johnston said. “There is always something new.”

Kids and adults alike can enjoy the gingerbread houses, the Sweet Shoppe’s candy, fudge and truffles or the baked goods in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen. Hungry shoppers can also stop by Uncle Bob’s Donuts on Saturday morning or try chili, soups and sandwiches from the Harvest Kitchen.

Preparing for the Pumpkin & Harvest Fair is a year-round affair for HCC’s volunteers.

“For some of the ornaments and needlework, we are working on those year-round,” Johnston said. “For our jams and jellies, we pick the fruit and make it in our commercial kitchen.”

This year, organizers will be raffling off a handmade quilt, a $250 gift certificate, a gourmet basket and a gingerbread house.

Half of the event’s proceeds will go the church’s operating fund and the other half will be donated to special missions and causes.

If you’re going

The Pumpkin & Holly Fair will be held at Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., across from the green.

The fair is open Friday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.