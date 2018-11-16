Monroe arrest log: Nov. 5-11

The following arrests were made by the Shelton Police Department between Nov. 5 and 11.

Aric Christian Daley, 27, of Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 11 on Meeting House Lane on two counts of violating a standing criminal protective order. Daley’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court the next day.

David Arnold Chervansky, 30, of Jodie Lane, was arrested on Nov. 10 on Leavenworth Road on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and improper traffic control signals. Chervansky’s bond was set at $1,500, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

James William Baze, 49, was arrested on Nov. 8 at his Booth Hill Road home on charges of violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct. Baze’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court the next day.

David Myles, 27, of Waterbury, was arrested on Nov. 6 at an Elizabeth Street home on a charge of third-degree larceny. Myles’ bond was set at $1,000, and he appeared in court the same day.