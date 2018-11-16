Monroe arrest log: Nov. 5-11

The following arrests were made by the Shelton Police Department between Nov. 5 and 11.
- Aric Christian Daley, 27, of Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 11 on Meeting House Lane on two counts of violating a standing criminal protective order. Daley’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
- David Arnold Chervansky, 30, of Jodie Lane, was arrested on Nov. 10 on Leavenworth Road on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and improper traffic control signals. Chervansky’s bond was set at $1,500, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.
- James William Baze, 49, was arrested on Nov. 8 at his Booth Hill Road home on charges of violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct. Baze’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
- David Myles, 27, of Waterbury, was arrested on Nov. 6 at an Elizabeth Street home on a charge of third-degree larceny. Myles’ bond was set at $1,000, and he appeared in court the same day.
- Edward William Kochiss, 23, of Falmouth Drive, was arrested on Nov. 6 on a charge of evading responsibility in a motor vehicle. Kochiss’ bond was set at $500, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.