Shelton Herald

Shelton honors America’s finest

By Shelton Herald on November 14, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

Chaplin Dave Gallagher and Walt Bill, above, salute on Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Park. A crowd of 100 people attended the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park (the Riverwalk). The ceremony commemorated the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I and honored the country’s servicemen and women. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) served coffee and donuts at the annual ceremony sponsored by the Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16. See page 7A for more coverage. — Bryan Haeffele photos

