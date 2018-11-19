Shelton Herald

Shelton Trails Committee annual hike Nov. 25

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its annual hike on the Turkey Trot Trail on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.

A moderately easy 2-mile loop, with a steep hill or two, the Turkey Trot Trail passes through woods and around Silent Waters reservoir. A Thanksgiving weekend tradition, it’s fun for the whole family, according to the committee.

The trail is not stroller-friendly but kids and leashed pets are welcome.

If you would like to join, meet at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot on Constitution Boulevard North.

If weather is questionable, check the Hikes & Special Events page of the Shelton Trails blog at http://sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/ for updates.

The Turkey Trot Trail is just one of Shelton’s many trails. To receive email notifications of future Shelton Trails Committee hikes and work parties, send your email address to [email protected]

 

