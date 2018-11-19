Curbside leaf collection through Dec. 7

The last citywide collection of bagged leaves will begin on Monday, Dec. 3, and end on Friday, Dec. 7.

Only brown paper biodegradable bags will be picked up. Bagged leaves should be placed at the curbside on the regular trash collection day.

Please be sure to keep leaf bags apart from your regular trash.

Bags should only contain leaves and not grass clippings, sticks, rocks etc. Bags containing these items will not be accepted and will be left at curb.

In the event of a snowstorm, leaf bags should be left out at the curbside. They will be collected as soon as possible.

During the fall season of 2018, the Compost Site on Willoughby Road, next to Elizabeth Shelton School are open now through Dec. 8.

Compost site hours are:

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon

Closed for Thanksgiving Day Nov. 22

Anyone bringing leaves to the Compost Site in containers other than biodegradable paper bags must remove non-conforming container from the site. Do not leave bags outside of the gate.