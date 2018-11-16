Shelton Fire Calls: Nov. 5-11

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Nov. 5 and 11, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, Nov. 5

At 3:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to River Road at Hawthorne Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

At 4:58 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 178 Beardsley Road for an electrical hazard; wires down in a driveway. An engine responded.

At 5:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 333 Bridgeport Ave. for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

At 10:14 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 24 Sandford Dr. for an odor of gas in the home. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

At 9:35 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shoreline Veterinary Hospital, 895 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 3:15 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 2 Canfield Dr. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck and a rescue pumper responded.

Thursday, Nov. 8

At 2:54 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded the area of Mohegan Road and Booth Hill Road for smoke in the area. No fire was found. A wood stove being used in the area was believed to be the cause. Two engines responded.

At 3:19 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road/Route 110. An engine and a tanker truck responded.

Friday, Nov. 9

At 1:41 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 36 Ridgefield Terrace to assist EMS. An engine responded.

At 4:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Conti Realty Building, 415 Howe Ave., for a public service call; pump out. A rescue pumper responded.

At 5:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A rescue pumper responded.

At 5:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

At 6:27 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 865 Bridgeport Ave. for an electrical hazard; power lines down. An engine responded.

At 7:29 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #61 Hickory Lane for an electrical hazard; power lines down. An engine responded.

Saturday, Nov. 10

At 6:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 3:03 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 138 Thoreua Dr. for electrical hazard; power lines down. An engine responded.

At 8:14 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Blacks Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 9:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 31 Perry Ave. for a public service; lockout. A rescue pumper responded.

Sunday, Nov. 11

At 2:44 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 1004 Howe Ave. for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

At 5:39 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to the area of 378 Leavenworth Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 12:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 43 Shelton Ave. for an odor of natural gas. A leaking propane take outside was the cause. A ladder truck responded.

At 12:52 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A rescue pumper responded.

At 5:20 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 5 Elderberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.