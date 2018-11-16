Library Lines: Storytime, Spanish class, Tai Chi among happenings

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street and can be reached at 203-924-1580. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St and can be reached at 203-926-011. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Please note: Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations. There will not be a book sale this October due to renovations to the meeting room at Plumb

Please Note: Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the year. Please check back in the new year to see about volunteer opportunities.

Holiday Closing: Both Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries will be closed early on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. and closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23, in observance of Thanksgiving. Patrons can access online services, such as accounts to renew materials or place holds, access databases and search the catalog. Both book drops at both libraries will remain open to return materials. Both libraries will reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! — Thursdays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

First Spanish with Sandra — Fridays, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Please register.

Toddler Movement — Wednesdays, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, 11 a.m. Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ to 4 and caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish – Tuesdays, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities. Register for the entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, 9 a.m., Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Alphabits — Thursdays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Life is Art — Thursdays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to register. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. Attention English Language Learners. Join Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old-plus with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No registration necessary.

Fun for Little Ones — Tuesdays, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. Note: Due to Meeting Room renovations, W.I.C. will be meeting in the Connecticut Room located on the main floor of Plumb. Parents/Caregivers with strollers may use the back entrance ramp to enter and exit the building.

Bookworms Story Time — Mondays, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.



MS Support Group — Monday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot. Due to renovations at Plumb, meeting will be held at Shelton Community Center Craft Room #2.



Repeat Reads — Monday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s happy hour. This month’s selection is the classic novel, Catcher in the Rye, by J.D. Salinger. Book club will be meeting in the Connecticut Room.



SWCAPA – Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.