Shelton’s Louise Kim state champ in 100 freestyle

The Shelton High girls swim team finished 10th with 205 points Wednesday night at the Class LL championships at Southern Connecticut State University.

Louise Kim led the way for coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.80. She added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.11.

Kim’s victory marked the third consecutive season a Shelton swimmer won the 100 freestyle at the Class LL meet. Simona Visinski won the event in 2016 and 2017.

The Gaelettes’ 200 freestyle relay of Emma Parkes, Kim, Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim and Alyssa Bretan finished third with a time of 1:40.50.

The 400 freestyle relay of Kim, Parkes, Kayla Bretan and Alyssa Bretan finished seventh with a time of 3:42.26.

Parkes finished 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.27.

Kim, Parkes and the freestyle relays have qualified for the State Open meet at Yale University on Saturday afternoon.