Shelton schools on 2-hour delay

By Shelton Herald on November 16, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools ·

Shelton schools are on a two-hour delay today, Friday, Nov. 16.

The announce came only moments ago after school officials assessed the weather conditions after a night of heavy snow and freezing rain.

