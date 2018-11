This weekend marks the return of the annual Festival of Trees. Now in its 15th year, the festival’s only difference this year is its location — the Shelton Senior Center.

The festival, featuring tree, wreath and basket raffles, craft vendors, kids holiday crafts, and pictures with Santa Claus, will be Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18, at the senior center, 81 Wheeler St., Shelton. The festival is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.