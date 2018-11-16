Emma Parkes, Anna Weissenberg SCC Scholar Athletes

Emma Parkes and Anna Weissenberg have been named Shelton High School SCC Scholar Athletes for the fall season.

The award is sponsored by Great Blue.

Parkes is ranked first in a class of 357 and holds a grade point average of 4.66.

A four-year member of the swim team, and a team captain, Parkes is a member of the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society.

She is a National Merit Scholar, an AP Scholar and was selected to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All State team.

Parkes has earned Book and Achievement Awards. She volunteers for the Shelton/Monroe Rapids swim team.

“Emma has been a great asset to the team for the past four years, both in and out of the pool,” Shelton girls swim coach Tom Jurzynski said. “She is an extremely dedicated, hard-working student-athlete. Emma leads by example and has been a pleasure to coach.”

Weissenberg is a member of the girls cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams.

She is ranked sixth in her class with a grade point average of 4.48.

Three times Weissenberg has earned berths on the All-SCC cross country team.

The Shelton MVP, Weissenberg is on the SCC All-Academic team as well.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and World Language Spanish Honor Society.

“Anna embodies the true spirit of a student-athlete,” Shelton girls cross country coach Katelyn Tucker said. “She is a student first, an athlete second, and she excels at both. I am so proud or her and her accomplishments. She is so deserving of this award.”

The SCC Scholar Athlete of the Month program recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter.

Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.