Shelton Herald

Casey Belade drains threes for Castleton University

By Bill Bloxsom on November 19, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Casey Belade is a member of the Castleton University (Vt.) men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-3 Belade, a Shelton High standout, is a junior guard for coach Paul Culpo’s Spartans.

He scored 13 points, including a 3-for-3 performance on three-point attempts, in an 81-67 season-opening victory over Rivier College. He had 10 points in Castleton’s 90-64 loss to Colby-Sawyer.

As a sophomore, Belade appeared in 23 contests, starting four of them. He scored season high’s with 14 points versus Maine Maritime and Maine-Farmington.

In his first year, Belade played in 22 games for the Spartans, with a career-high 16-points performance against Johnson State.

Castleton plays in the Division III Little East Conference.

The Spartans went 9-9 in the North Atlantic Conference a year ago. They were 12-14 overall.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Terrasi, Gaels win fourth straight
  2. Boys basketball: Gaels defeat Indians
  3. Boys basketball: Murphy scores at buzzer to drop Foran
  4. Boys basketball: Gaels prevail in regular-season finale

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Crystal needs a home Next Post Did I Say That?
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress