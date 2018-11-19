Casey Belade drains threes for Castleton University

Casey Belade is a member of the Castleton University (Vt.) men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-3 Belade, a Shelton High standout, is a junior guard for coach Paul Culpo’s Spartans.

He scored 13 points, including a 3-for-3 performance on three-point attempts, in an 81-67 season-opening victory over Rivier College. He had 10 points in Castleton’s 90-64 loss to Colby-Sawyer.

As a sophomore, Belade appeared in 23 contests, starting four of them. He scored season high’s with 14 points versus Maine Maritime and Maine-Farmington.

In his first year, Belade played in 22 games for the Spartans, with a career-high 16-points performance against Johnson State.

Castleton plays in the Division III Little East Conference.

The Spartans went 9-9 in the North Atlantic Conference a year ago. They were 12-14 overall.