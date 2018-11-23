Movie Menu: The Wizard of Oz, Twister, Doctor Dolittle and more

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Take a look at what’s showing on broadcast and cable television stations.

Friday, Nov. 23

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Toto remind us how much happiness a movie musical can serve, especially at the holidays.

5:45 p.m., TBS

Robin and Marian (1976)

Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn make beautiful music together in this sweet tale of an aging Robin Hood facing the realities of time.

6 p.m., TCM

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Dick Van Dyke sings, dances and invents a flying car in this musical extravaganza with songs by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman who won Oscars for Mary Poppins.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Nov. 24

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks restores our beliefs in the goodness of people in this touching story about a simple man who teaches complex lessons. Sally Field and Gary Sinise costar.

11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., Spike

All About Eve (1950)

Bette Davis acts up a storm as a middle-aged actress trying to hang on to her career. Celeste Holm and Anne Baxter costar in this Oscar winner.

8 p.m., TCM

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton travel the backroads of Texas searching for storms while denying the nasty weather they create for each other.

8:30 p.m., CMT

Sunday, Nov. 25

His Girl Friday (1940)

Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant create cinema fireworks in this classic comedy about competitive newspaper reporters who have more on their minds than headlines.

1:15 p.m., TCM

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis bring down the house in the joyous comedy about two musicians who will do anything to escape the Mob. Marilyn Monroe costars.

3 p.m., TCM

Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Rex Harrison, after winning an Oscar for My Fair Lady, returns to the movie musical as a mysterious doctor who talk to animals. And talk-sing about them, too.

5:15 p.m., TCM

Holiday Inn (1942)

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire ring in the holiday season in this joyous musical comedy that introduced the song, White Christmas.

10 p.m., TCM