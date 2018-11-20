Shelton Herald

City announces holiday schedules

By Shelton Herald on November 20, 2018

For the Thanksgiving holiday, Shelton City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23. Shelton schools will have early dismissal on Tuesday, Nov. 20, and Wednesday, Nov. 21, and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.

Trash and recycling collection in Shelton will be suspended on Thursday, Nov. 22, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

Residents who are normally scheduled for trash and recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 22, will be collected on Friday, Nov. 23. Friday collection will begin that day but not completed until the next day, Saturday, Nov. 24.

The City Yard will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23. The transfer station will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, but open on Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days.

The compost site will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, but open on Friday, Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 24, from 7 a.m. to noon.

