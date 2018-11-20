Letter: Thanks those who made story time a success

Shelton Herald

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, the children led by Ms. Kim’s Story to Art story time program were treated with a visit from author Bill Rockwell. The children were thrilled to hear Mr. Rockwell read his latest book, George, the puppy who refused to go for a walk.

Mr. Rockwell was generous with his time by raffling off his very own stuffed puppy dog George to a lucky winner and sign a book for each child paired with a colorful George bookmark.

We would also like to extend our thanks to Home Depot for the fabulous bright orange pumpkins, Big Y for all the yummy cookies, and Wells Creamery Ice Cream Shoppe for their generous gift certificates. It was truly a wonderful experience for the children.

Kimberly Rose

Shelton

 

