Shelton Briefs: Shelton Empowers meeting Nov. 26

Shelton Trails Committee hike Nov. 25

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its annual hike on the Turkey Trot Trail on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m.

A moderately easy 2-mile loop, with a steep hill or two, the Turkey Trot Trail passes through woods and around Silent Waters reservoir. A Thanksgiving weekend tradition, it’s fun for the whole family, according to the committee.

The trail is not stroller-friendly but kids and leashed pets are welcome.

If you would like to join, meet at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot on Constitution Boulevard North. If weather is questionable, check the Hikes & Special Events page of the Shelton Trails blog at http://sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/ for updates.

The Turkey Trot Trail is just one of Shelton’s many trails. To receive email notifications of future Shelton Trails Committee hikes and work parties, send your email address to [email protected]

Shelton Empowers meeting Nov. 26

The next Shelton Empowers meeting will be Monday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Central Administrative Offices, Training Room 201, 382 Long Hill Ave.

AARP Christmas luncheon set

The Brownson Country Club in Shelton will host the Christmas luncheon for the AARP Chapter 3240 on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 12:30 p.m. There will be door prizes,and guests are invited. Tickets are available by Dec. 5 at $25. To purchase tickets, contact Charley at 203-929-0379.

Christmas tree fundraiser event

The Trumbull Diamond Club’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., from Saturday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 16.

This is their largest fundraising effort of the year. Student athletes, as well as parents and coaches, volunteer their time to support this effort. Trees are received directly from Canada and pets are always welcome.

The event takes place at the Trumbull High School/Agriscience School field at the corner of Daniels Farm and Strobel Roads.