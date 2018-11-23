Shelton Police Log: Nov. 12-18

The following arrests were made by the Shelton Police Department between Nov. 12 and 18.
- Tyron Marquis Pierce, 33, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Nov. 17 for fourth-degree larceny after an incident at a Wheeler Road home. Pierce’s bond was $2,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.
- Edwin Armando Benitez, 21, of Stratford, was charged with violating a protective order after an incident on River Road on Nov. 16. Benitez’s bond was $10,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.
- Donte Jason Hinnant, 28, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Nov. 13 on charges of disorderly conduct and third-degree assault after an incident at a Spring Street home. Hinnant was given a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court the next day, Nov. 14.