Shelton Police Log: Nov. 12-18

The following arrests were made by the Shelton Police Department between Nov. 12 and 18.

Tyron Marquis Pierce, 33, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Nov. 17 for fourth-degree larceny after an incident at a Wheeler Road home. Pierce’s bond was $2,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Edwin Armando Benitez, 21, of Stratford, was charged with violating a protective order after an incident on River Road on Nov. 16. Benitez’s bond was $10,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.