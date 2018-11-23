Shelton Fire Log: Nov. 12-18

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Nov. 12 and 18, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, Nov. 12

At 5:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound for a motor vehicle accident that had occurred previously. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 10:56 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 135 Huntington St. for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine, a rescue pumper and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

At 12:59 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane Unit #1409, for smoke from an appliance. There was no fire. A problem with a kitchen stove caused a minor smoke condition. An engine, a rescue pumper and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:42 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 38 Birchbank Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 5:47 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue and Armstrong Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Thursday, Nov. 15

At 1:23 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Heather Ridge for an odor investigation. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 1:32 p.m., the fire marshal responded to an illegal open burn at 50 Union St. No fire units were needed.

At 5:01 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a car fire on Long Hill Cross Road. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 4:59 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 5:18 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 8 Lexington Court for an odor of gas in the home. No odor was found by firefighters who responded. A rescue pumper and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Coram Avenue at White Street for a public service call; lockout. An engine responded.

At 7:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 140 Bridgeport Ave. for a car fire. A rescue pumper responded.

At 9:39 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 77 Fawn Hill Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

Friday, Nov. 16

At 5:08 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 568 Booth Hill Road to assist EMS. A rescue pumper responded.

At 7:39 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Old Orchard Group Home, 21 Old Orchard Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:50 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 158 River Road for a tree on power lines. A utility truck responded.

At noon, the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Centrix Inc., 770 River Road, for a fire alarm sounding. A small fire in a manufacturing machine caused the alarm. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 1:23 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5, Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 62 Birdseye Road for a odor of smoke in the home. An electrical problem in the basement was the cause. Two engines and a rescue pumper responded.

At 9:33 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Huntington Street at Trap Falls Road for a small fuel spill. A rescue pumper responded.

Saturday, Nov. 17

At 1:15 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 180 Bridgeport Ave. for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue pumper responded.

At 9:15 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Wicke Health Care, 384 Long Hill Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 3:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 110 Bridgeport Ave. for a report of a wood log burning in the road. A rescue pumper responded.

Sunday, Nov. 18

At 12:20 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 21 Maple Lane for a public service call; pump-out. A utility truck responded.

At 5 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 288 Booth Hill Road for an odor investigation outside a residence. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 5:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 159 Center St. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A utility truck and a rescue pumper responded.