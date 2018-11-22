Booth Hill Estates get final approval for 18 houses

A 13-lot subdivision at Booth Hill and Waverly roads was approved Nov. 13 by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Booth Hill Estates developer John Paul previously received permission for an additional five housing lots, so a total of 18 lots will be created on the overall 22.6-acre property.

A new dead-end road would be built off Booth Hill Road to provide access to most of the 13 subdivision lots, all of which would be about an acre in size or slightly larger. The previously approved five lots are of similar size and will have driveways off Waverly Road.

Paul told the commission a few lots had been eliminated in the new subdivision plan, known as phase two of Booth Hill Estates.

About 2.7 acres would be set aside as open space, more than the required 10% with a subdivision. The new open space borders Aquarion reservoir land and a split-rail fence would be installed to delineate it from housing lots.

At the suggestion of City Engineer Robert Kulacz, revisions were made to a retention pond that is being built to control drainage runoff. The subdivision has received wetlands and septic approvals.

The developer previously has sought permission for 23 housing lots on the land by creating a Design Residential Development, setting aside 30% of the property as open space. That plan was strongly opposed by nearby residents because many lots would be about a half-acre in size despite the neighborhood’s R-1 one-acre zoning.

Farm to prepare foods

Stone Gardens Farm received permission for a bakery on Sawmill City Road, allowing products grown or raised on-site to be used in prepared foods it will sell.

Stacia Monahan, who operates the farm with husband Fred, said the approach will expand the farm’s customer base, allow them to use vegetables hard to sell for aesthetic reasons, and cut down on food waste. It’s a way “to follow through from field to fork,” she said.

Zucchini bread and chicken pot pies are among the items that might be prepared and sold, she said. Farm store hours should remain the same or change very slightly.

The farm has received a commercial kitchen license from the Valley Health District for the same purpose.

Protecting a trail

A plan to create a new building lot at 89 Okenuck Way has been approved after developer Kenneth Schaible agreed to expand a conservation easement close to a public hiking trail.

The Conservation Commission was seeking to prevent Birchbank Trail users from having to see the new home. Okenuck Way is a dead-end road near the Housatonic River and Monroe border.

A new 1.7-acre interior lot would be created on a 4.6-acre parcel that has an existing single family home, which will remain. The new house will have up to four bedrooms.