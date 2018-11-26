Center Stage’s ‘Christmas Carol’ opens Friday

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical” will open at Center Stage Theatre in Shelton on Friday, Nov. 30. The production is directed by Scott R. Brill, with musical direction by Brett Boles and choreography by Todd Santa Maria.

“Our directing team has done a great job with our talented cast,” said Center Stage Artistic Director Gary Scarpa. “This is a full-scale production of a classic Christmas play, with professional-level costumes and scenery.”

The production features David Ortoleva of New Haven as Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Filipowich of Fairfield as Bob Cratchit, Drew Osso of Shelton as Tiny Tim, Barbara Flynn of Seymour as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Lauren Lichac of Orange as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and Carter Trembley of Ansonia as the Christmas Present.

“I have really enjoyed working with our amazing cast,” said the production’s director, Scott Brill. “They have worked hard for six weeks to bring this beautiful musical to life.”

With soaring music by Disney musical genius and composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), A Christmas Carol infuses the famous Charles Dickens story with songs that breathe new life into the holiday classic. The original Broadway production ran each Christmas for ten consecutive years at Madison Square Garden. Described by the New York Times as “a tonic for adults, and for children, a transfixing journey,” this musical favorite tells the timeless story of the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge.

“We are bringing ‘A Christmas Carol’ to our stage for the fourth time,” added Scarpa. “It is a beautiful production, appropriate for the entire family. This production, with its message of peace and compassion, is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Center Stage Theatre is a non-profit organization, founded in 2005 by directors Gary and Francesca Scarpa. The theater presents a full season of five productions. Center Stage’s purpose is to enhance the cultural environment within its community; to present high quality theatrical productions at affordable prices; to encourage growth and education through the performing arts; and to provide a means for interested adults, teens and children to experience and participate in various aspects of live theater.

Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from Nov. 30 through Dec. 15; Sundays at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9 and 16; and Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Center Stage is located at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center l, 54 Grove St., Shelton. For more information about the audition or Center Stage, visit www.centerstageshelton.org or call 203-225-6079.