Letter: With Democrat control, electric bills will rise

To the Editor:

In Connecticut, Democratic political party power control was enhanced by the near-landslide election day voting victory by the forces of Gov. Ned Lamont effective the first of the year.

Now electrical power rates for customers of the United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy as UI’s residential generation rate will increase from its current level of 9.05 cents to 11.22 cents per killowat hour as approved by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

The generation rate comprises about 40 percent of the electrical user’s bill and will be felt by many of our state residents effective Jan. 1.

Stan Muzyk

Derby