Twelve-week old kittens available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Molly and Mabel are two female kittens about 12-weeks-old that are available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. The shelter also has several adult cats and a few dogs looking for new homes.

Visit all the pets available at the shelter or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.