Trixie needs a home

Trixie is losing her longtime home after many years due to her owner going into assisted living and cannot take her. It is the only home she has ever known.

Trixie is a shepherd, chow mix, 9-years-old, mellow, gentle, and needs a home where someone will be around often.

She is healthy, loves attention, and will follow you around. She will be your best friend for life. Trixie is fine with most other mellow dogs, but would also be the perfect dog for someone alone. She will need someone with patience to give her time to adjust to a new home.

For more information, or to receive an application, email [email protected], call 203-330-0255, or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.