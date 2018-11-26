Shelton Herald

Trixie needs a home

By Trumbull Times on November 26, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Trixie is losing her longtime home after many years due to her owner going into assisted living and cannot take her. It is the only home she has ever known.

Trixie is a shepherd, chow mix, 9-years-old, mellow, gentle, and needs a home where someone will be around often.

She is healthy, loves attention, and will follow you around. She will be your best friend for life. Trixie is fine with most other mellow dogs, but would also be the perfect dog for someone alone. She will need someone with patience to give her time to adjust to a new home.

For more information, or to receive an application, email [email protected], call 203-330-0255, or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Trixie

Trixie

Related posts:

  1. Crystal needs a home
  2. Blake needs a home
  3. Blake needs a home
  4. Crystal needs a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Taking time for gratitude
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress