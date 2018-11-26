Four-year-old cat now available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Crystal is a beautiful all white cat who was found abandoned in a carrier. She has been spayed and vaccinated. The shelter feels she might be about 4-years-old and would prefer to be the only princess in the house.

Visit Crystal and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 32 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.