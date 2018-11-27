Another try for apartment, restaurant and marina plan

The Beacon Point Marina owners are again seeking zoning permission for an apartment complex, restaurant, rowing club and marina slips at the site but still don’t appear to have secured a way to handle the potential development’s sewage.

Past applications for the proposal on 8.6 acres at 704-722 River Road (Route 110) have been denied, with Planning & Zoning Commission members pointing to the lack of an agreement with the Stratford or Shelton sewer authorities as a major reason.

City Engineer Robert Kulacz recommends the newest plan be denied because there’s “no formal agreement or approval for the development to discharge its domestic sewage to the town of Stratford” or extend the Shelton sewer line to the property.

Some Shelton properties in the southeastern part of the city connect to the Stratford system, but Stratford Water Pollution Control Authority officials aren’t approving large new hookups while conducting a study on their system’s capacity. The Shelton WPCA system stops about a mile north of the site and officials are reluctant to extend it.

The developers initially wanted the proposed complex to have its own small sewage treatment plant, but dropped that idea due to objections by state and local officials.

The developers, Ricar LLC and Mianus Holdings LLC, want to modify an approved 2007 Planned Development District (PDD) for a condominium complex that was never built on the combined parcels bordering the Housatonic River and across from Murphys Lane.

The pending Great River Water Club plan has 98 “luxury” apartments in three buildings, two other buildings for the rowing club and 170-seat restaurant, boat storage, about 100 boat slips, and a public walkway around the site to provide riverfront public access.

The residential buildings would be six stories high and up to 63 feet high. There would be 420 parking spaces, including 72 garage spaces and 36 covered spaces.

The complex would have three driveways on River Road, with only one being two-way with both an entrance and exit.

There appears to be minimal changes to the last plan rejected by the P&Z in May of this year. A marine service facility has been eliminated, there’s no encroachment of the federally-designated floodway, and the number of boat slips has increased.

Recent versions do have fewer apartment buildings and residential units and more public access than the original PDD modification application in 2016.

Opponents, including residents of the nearby Crescent Village, have raised questions about building height, project density, waterfront access, and the impact on Route 110 traffic, river views and the school system enrollment.

Kulacz has recommended elevating certain infrastructure such as a sewage pump chamber and emergency generator, and moving an existing retaining wall to increase driver sight lines.