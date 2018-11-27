Shelton Herald

Celebrate Shelton’s tree lighting Friday

By Shelton Herald on November 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News ·

Celebrate Shelton will host its fifth annual community tree lighting in downtown Shelton Friday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.

Community members are invited to join Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey at the Rotary Pavilion at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Shelton. There will be a holiday sing-a-long with hot cocoa and cookies provided by the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Keystone Club.

After the tree lighting, Santa will arrive on Shelton’s own Echo Hose fire truck at 7 p.m., and children are encouraged to meet with Santa and take a photo.

The community tree lighting is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton, city of Shelton, Center Stage Theatre and Valley Community Foundation.

For more information about Celebrate Shelton, visit www.celebrateshelton.comand follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/celebrateshelton) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/celebshelton). For any questions, email [email protected]

 

