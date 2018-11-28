Shelton Herald

After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

Icon Awards in the Arts, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Dr., Greenwich. Tickets $275. Info: brucemuseum.org.  

A Country Christmas, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Gunsmoke will perform the Music for Hope concert and proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. The Law will also perform. Tickets $15. Info: piedmontclub.org

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music:  Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.

