On Stage: Opening and this weekend

OPENING

SPAMALOT, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $34-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Elf Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 1, noon and 3:30 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $12. Info: theklein.org.

The Christmas Toyshop, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 2:30 p.m., Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets $15. Info: tpnc.org.

Snowkus Pocus, Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield.Snowkus Pocus is tale told through cirque, ballet, and acrobatics. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Amahl and the Night Visitors, Nov. 30 through Dec. 1, Ives Concert Hall, 181 White St., Danbury. Tickets $12. Info: wcsu.edu.

A Christmas Story, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 State Route 29, Sherman. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Glitz! The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $22. Info: pantochino.com.

Comedian Janeane Garofalo, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield.Tickets $29-$39. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

The Price, through Dec. 9, Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Elf the Musical, through Dec. 15, The Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Craig Ferguson, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Pianist of Willesden Lane, Dec. 5-22, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Grammy-nominated pianist and storyteller Mona Golabek will perform the unique piece about her mother, who was sent from Nazi-threatened Vienna to London, holding on to her music to stay alive. Golabek intertwines the true story of family, hope, and survival with piano selections by Grieg, Chopin, Beethoven, Debussy, Bach, and even a little Gershwin. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Adaptations, Dec. 6-8, 7 p.m., Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton. Tickets $10 at door.

Chicago City Limits, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Man of La Mancha, Dec. 7 through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dec. 7-9, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Paige Turner Christmas Special, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $30-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-2p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Joe Plummer Jr. and Therese Plummer will perform a dramatic reading of the classic story. Tickets $20. Info: carriagebarn.org.

A Broadway Holiday Show, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., and Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Bob DiBuono, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Disney’s Frozen Sing-A-Long, Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.