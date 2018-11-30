Movie Menu: Braveheart, Meet Me In St. Louis, Vertigo and more

Looking for a movie to provide an escape from holiday preparations?

Take a look at what’s showing on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, Nov. 30

Braveheart (1995)

What happens when one, yes, brave man decides to stand up against the Crown to save his people? Mel Gibson stars in (and directed) this Oscar winner.

7 p.m., BBC

Executive Action (1973)

What happens when too many questions arise following the assassination of the President of the United States? Burt Lancaster and Robert Ryan star.

8 p.m., TCM

American Graffiti (1972)

What happens when good friends, in their final summer after high school graduation, start to confront the big questions life can present? Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard star.

9:35 p.m.

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

What happens when a mountain man, who prefers to be alone, finds himself in conflict with the Indians who inhabit the silent frontier. Robert Redford stars.

10 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Dec. 1

Baby Boom (1987)

What happens when a successful businesswoman, independent and driven by her career, suddenly finds herself caring for a small child? Diane Keaton stars.

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., POP

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

What happens when the father of the house tells his family they will be moving to New York City? Judy Garland stars in this classic musical.

12 noon, TCM

Sunday, Dec. 2

Airport (1970)

What happens when a doomed aircraft tries to make it back home? Burt Lancaster and Dean Martin head an all-star cast in this Oscar-winning thriller.

11:30 a.m., Flix

Adam’s Rib (1950)

What happens when a husband and wife find themselves on opposite sides of a courtroom? Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy delight, as usual.

11:45 a.m., TCM

Rear Window (1954)

What happens when a man, with too much time on his hands, starts watching what happens in his neighbors’ apartments? James Stewart stars.

2 p.m., Sundance

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

What happens when a woman – who works for a telephone answering service – finds herself romantically attracted to one of her customers? Judy Holliday stars.

3:30 p.m., TCM

Vertigo (1958)

What happens when a man, frightened of heights, finds himself in the middle of an identity conspiracy? James Stewart and Kim Novak star.

4:30 p.m., Sundance

The Birds (1963)

What happens when a bunch of big birds choose to torment people in a small California town? Tippi Hedren and Suzanne Pleshette star.

7:30 p.m., Sundance

Psycho (1960)

What happens when a lady, traveling by herself, decides to stop for the night at a quiet motel off the main road? Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star.

9:38 p.m., Sundance