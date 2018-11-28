Holden holds on to BOE chair seat

The Board of Education leadership remains unchanged, though it did not come without a challenge.

Republican Mark Holden retained his chairmanship by a 5-4 vote during the Board of Education’s meeting tonight. Holden held back the challenge of Democrat David Gioiello, Jr., who had been nominated for the post by Republican Dr. Darlisa Ritter.

“I think it is time for new leadership, a different point of view,” said Ritter in nominating Gioiello.

Holden, voting for himself, was backed by fellow Republicans Anne Gaydos and Thomas Minotti as well as Democrats Amanda Kilmartin and Kate Kutash. Backing Gioiello was fellow Democrat Jose Goncalves and Republicans Ritter and Kathleen Yolish.

Minotti was re-elected as board vice chairman, and Kutash was elected to the secretary seat. Neither had any opposition.

The vote held Wednesday was required by the Shelton Board of Education bylaws, which states that all board officers can hold the post for one year, after which an election must be held for those positions. The current Board of Education officers were last elected on Dec. 13, 2017.

Superintendent’s contract extended

The Board of Education also voted to approve a one-year contract extension to school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet, who is presently in the midst of three-year-contract. The vote was 6-0 with three abstentions — Ritter, Gioiello and Yolish.