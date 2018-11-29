Christmas market planned Dec. 1

The Huntington United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Christmas Outreach Market on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every gift and every sale will benefit a person in need. Choose among various “tribute gift” options which support education, help feed the hungry and homeless, advocate for gender equality and promote environmental sustainability.

Additionally, craft items and jewelry from fair-trade outlets such as BeadForLife and SERRV will be available as “take-home” gifts.

For more information, call 203-929-5545. The church is located at 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton