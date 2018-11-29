Shelton Herald

Christmas market planned Dec. 1

By Shelton Herald on November 29, 2018 in Community, News ·

The Huntington United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Christmas Outreach Market on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every gift and every sale will benefit a person in need. Choose among various “tribute gift” options which support education, help feed the hungry and homeless, advocate for gender equality and promote environmental sustainability.

Additionally, craft items and jewelry from fair-trade outlets such as BeadForLife and SERRV will be available as “take-home” gifts.

For more information, call 203-929-5545. The church is located at 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton

 

Related posts:

  1. Blood drive in memory of Stephen Medeiros June 4
  2. First snowfall of winter 2015
  3. Holy Cross Easter services
  4. Bringing smiles to hungry families

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Local ninja warrior’s dream comes alive on small screen Next Post It’s A Wonderful Life at the Bijou
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress