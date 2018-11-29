Police: Arrests made in serious assault

Shelton police have arrested two men in connection with the assault of a 35-year-old male in mid-October.

Police first arrested Kelvin Whitehurst, 31, of Derby, on Nov. 20 on charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Eight days later, Coma Fogle, 37, of Waterbury, turned himself in to local law enforcement to face charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

These two arrests were in connection with a serious assault that occurred on Oct. 12. Police said that, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 159 Center St. on a report of an unresponsive male laying on the sidewalk covered in blood.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and transported the 35-year-old male to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he was treated for serious injuries to his face and body. The victim was released from the hospital after an extended period of treatment, according to Nugent.

Shelton detectives responded to the scene and investigated the incident, said Det. Christopher Nugent. Through interviews, assistance of local downtown business owners as well as the general public, Nugent stated that detectives were able to identify Whitehurst and Fogle as those responsible for assaulting the victim.

With the assistance of the Derby Police Department and Department of Corrections, Shelton Police arrested Whitehurst. Fogle turned himself in to Shelton police on Nov. 28.

Whitehurst was placed on a $250,000 bond. Fogle was placed on a $250,000 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court.