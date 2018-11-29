Obituary: Coree Santillo-Parkosewich, 47, of Shelton

Coree Santillo-Parkosewich, age 47, of Shelton, entered into rest on Friday, November 23, 2018 in St. Vincent Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of Steve Parkosewich.

Coree was born in Bridgeport on April 19, 1971, loving daughter of Joseph and Susan Santillo and was a resident of Shelton for most of her life. Coree obtained her Master’s Degree from Southern CT State University in 2 years while working full time with at-risk females. She went on to receive her law degree at Quinnipiac Law School. Coree was a member of the CT Bar Association. As an attorney she specialized in Constitutional Law working as the Dept. of Corrections Ombudsman.

Coree loved animals and her other passion was caring for her dogs, Django, Ivy, and Goliath. Goliath died on the same day as Coree. She was very outgoing and opinionated which helped her become the excellent lawyer she was.

She is also survived by her best friend and sister Andrea Santillo and her sister Lynn Santillo.

Her funeral service was held at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton with Rev. Thomas Furrer officiating. Burial was in Huntington Lawn Cemetery South, Shelton.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. Online condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com.