Plan calls for over-55 housing off Long Hill Cross Road

A developer is seeking a zone change to build an age-55-and-older senior living community “in a condominium format” on an unusually-shaped parcel at 96 Long Hill Cross Road.

The 5.5-acre site is between Bridgeport Avenue and the Route 8 highway, essentially behind the Crown Point Center retail area and near a large recycling facility.

The applicant, S&G of Shelton LLC, has applied to create a Planned Development District (PDD) on the flag-shaped lot with access to Long Hill Cross Road. The property is now undeveloped, zoned for industrial use and borders the highway, light industrial and commercial uses, and other undeveloped land.

The Planning & Zoning Commission application describes the property as being in “a transitional area” and having been “heavily disturbed during construction of Route 8 in the 1970s.” It includes a watercourse that flows down from the highway toward Bridgeport Avenue.

The Crossroads: An Active Adult Community would include two living units per building on a dead-end private road, plus a small structure with a meeting room and resident mailboxes. The two-story living units would be 1,134 square feet each with two bedrooms, and deed restricted to owners at least age 55 or older.

According to the plan, 65 parking spaces would be provided, including one garage space per unit, which is more than the required 60 spaces for all residents and visitors. The community of duplexes would have a homeowners association.

The property has limited frontage of about 71 feet on Long Hill Cross Road, where the new road entrance would be located close to the bridge over Route 8. The site has access to public water and sewer.

City wins judgment

A state Superior Court has awarded the city a $6,010 judgment due to a property owner’s failure to remove debris from his yard.

The ruling was made Oct. 26 by Judge Arthur Hiller against the owner of 11 Bonnie Brook Drive, a road between Booth Hill Road and Nichols Avenue near the Trumbull border. The city plans to place a lien on the property for the amount owed.

“Defendant is ordered to remove property … such that it is no longer considered a junkyard,” states the court decision.

The judgment includes a civil fine and damages, and will continue to increase by $10 a day until the situation is rectified, city officials said.

“Tom Dingle deserves credit for this,” acting P&Z Administrator Ken Nappi said of the city’s zoning enforcement officer, who has pursued the case.