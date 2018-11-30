Shelton Fire Log: Nov. 19-25

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Nov. 19 and 25, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, Nov. 19

At 11:12 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Crosby Commons, 580 Long Hill Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 11:49 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 35 Patricia Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 11:53 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 38 Canfield Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 4:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 5:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Shelton Avenue at Nells Rock Road for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines and a utility truck responded.

At 6:08 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and two rescue pumpers responded.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

At 4:52 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 37 Walnut Ave. for an illegal open burn. A rescue pumper responded.

At 5:23 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 606 Walnut Tree Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 7:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to the Intermediate School, 675 North Constitution Blvd., for an odor of natural gas in the building. A gas pilot light out on a kitchen stove caused the odor. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

At 6:10 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to the Nichols Fire Department in Trumbull to stand-by for station coverage. An engine responded.

Thursday, Nov. 22

At 7:48 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 32 Hemlock Drive for smoke in the home. A furnace backfire was the cause. Two rescue pumpers and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:25 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 38 Greystone for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 10:44 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Red Fern Ridge for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A rescue pumper responded.

At 12:48 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights, 3187 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Friday, Nov. 23

At 01:09 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 41 Ann Ave. for a carbon monoxide detector activation. A ladder truck and a utility truck responded.

At 03:35 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 516 Trading Post Lane to assist EMS. A unit responded.

At 5:49 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Anco Engineering Co., 217 Long Hill Cross Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 11:52 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to the area of 91 Mill St. for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Saturday, Nov. 24

At 12:42 a.m. the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 11 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 01:18 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue pumper responded.

At 11:30 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 1 Mohawk Drive to assist Eversource Gas Co. with a gas odor. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:02 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Panchero’s, 704 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, two rescue pumpers and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, Nov. 25

At 7:55 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridge Street Commons, 50 Bridge St., for a report of water coming from the building. Firefighters found no water problems after arrival and checking the building. A rescue pumper responded.

At 8:37 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 418 Howe Ave. for water coming from the building. Firefighters found a broken water pipe on the third floor of the vacant building had burst flooding the building. A rescue pumper responded.

At 9:47 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 52 Lakeview Ave. for a public service call; lockout. A rescue pumper responded.

At 7:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 7 Country Place for a carbon monoxide detector activation. A rescue pumper responded.

At 7:54 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 50 Donovan Lane for a carbon monoxide detector activation. A ladder truck responded.

At 11:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound for a motor vehicle accident near exit 13. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.