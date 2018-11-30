Shelton Police Log: Nov. 19-25

The following arrests were made by the Shelton Police Department between Nov. 19 and 25.

Mario Cabeleira, 30, was arrested at a Howe Avenue home on charges of interfering with an officer and assaulting a public safety worker. Cabeleira was arrested about 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 for second-degree failure to appear. The additional charges stemmed from his actions during the arrest on the failure to appear charge. Cabeleira had a bond of $3,000 for the failure to appear charge and $5,000 on the interfering with an officer charge. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Tomasz Dariusz Winek, 47, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at his Coram Road home on charges of risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He received a $1,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

Travis Matthew Breda, 27, of Coram Avenue, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on North Avenue for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving and failure to drive in a proper lane. He received a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

Melissa Breda, 33, with no known address, only listed as Shelton by police, was arrested at noon on Nov. 21 for second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 5.

Anthony I. Rodriguez, 31, of Hiawatha Trail, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 on Wheeler Street on two separate charges of second-degree failure to appear. He received a $1,000 bond and has a court date of Dec. 4 on the first charge. On the second charge, he received a $500 bond and has a Dec. 7 court date.

Kelvin Louis Whitehurst, 31, of Derby, faces a host of charges after he was arrested at a Wheeler Street residence at 8 a.m. on Nov. 20. Whitehurst was arrested for first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court the same day as his arrest.

John Oberson, 70, of Tower Lane, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. on Nov. 19 at his home on charges of second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He received a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.