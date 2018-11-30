Shelton Police Log: Nov. 19-25

The following arrests were made by the Shelton Police Department between Nov. 19 and 25.
- Mario Cabeleira, 30, was arrested at a Howe Avenue home on charges of interfering with an officer and assaulting a public safety worker. Cabeleira was arrested about 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 for second-degree failure to appear. The additional charges stemmed from his actions during the arrest on the failure to appear charge. Cabeleira had a bond of $3,000 for the failure to appear charge and $5,000 on the interfering with an officer charge. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.
- Tomasz Dariusz Winek, 47, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at his Coram Road home on charges of risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He received a $1,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.
- Travis Matthew Breda, 27, of Coram Avenue, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on North Avenue for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving and failure to drive in a proper lane. He received a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.
- Melissa Breda, 33, with no known address, only listed as Shelton by police, was arrested at noon on Nov. 21 for second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 5.
- Anthony I. Rodriguez, 31, of Hiawatha Trail, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 on Wheeler Street on two separate charges of second-degree failure to appear. He received a $1,000 bond and has a court date of Dec. 4 on the first charge. On the second charge, he received a $500 bond and has a Dec. 7 court date.
- Kelvin Louis Whitehurst, 31, of Derby, faces a host of charges after he was arrested at a Wheeler Street residence at 8 a.m. on Nov. 20. Whitehurst was arrested for first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court the same day as his arrest.
- John Oberson, 70, of Tower Lane, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. on Nov. 19 at his home on charges of second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He received a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.
- James Buster, 44, of Bridgeport, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at a Golden Hill Street residence on a charge of second-degree threatening. He received a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.